Amaal Malik On A Comparison With Uncle Anu Malik As A Judge: I Am A New Mallik & Really Sensitive

Music composer and singer Amaal Mallik, who has taken up the duties of a judge in a reality show, says that he is quite sensitive towards the young participants of the show “Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L’il Champs” while making critical comments on their singing performances as opposed to his uncle Anu Malik.

Talking about his new role as a judge and how he is handling eliminations, Amaal told IANS here: “Look, I am not Anu Malik, I am a new Mallik…(laughs) so, I am really sensitive towards kids and whenever I comment on a participant’s performance in a critical manner, I make sure that I am honest but not harsh because at the end of the day, they are children.”

Amaal is the nephew of singer-composer Anu Malik, who judged a singing-based reality show “Indian Idol” last year till he was accused of sexual harassment. While judging, some felt that Anu used to make harsh comments.

“Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L’il Champs”, which will premiere on February 9 on Zee TV, offers a platform to young singers between the age of 5 and 15.

Asked if the system of elimination is heartbreaking, Amaal said: “Honestly, we have to look at the whole process very objectively. There is a talent that needs little more practice to compete at a certain level and when we eliminate them, that means they are going to be better when they take part in a competition next time.

“The platform will remain, opportunities will come, but talent can make it to the top if only well prepared.”

Amaal started his career in 2014 in Bollywood. He has made hit songs like “Sooraj dooba hain”, “Main hoon hero tera” and “Aashiq surrender hua”.

He is co-judging along with singers Richa Sharma and Shaan. He is one of the youngest judges of the show.

Asked about his contribution, Amaal said: “I have got a chance to help them to become the singing stars of tomorrow, I am happy.”

