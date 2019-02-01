Amaal Malik SLAMS Uncle Anu Malik; Sona Mohapatra Labels Him As A Trauma

Recently, the #MeToo wave took the Bollywood industry by storm and many renowned names came under scanner in this movement. Amongst all, there was singer Anu Malik’s name too and singers like Sona Mohapatra and Shweta Pandit accused him of sexual misconduct.

Now, singer Amaal Malik, who is one the family members of Anu Malik, has come out in open and spoken about the allegations against him.

In a recent interview, Amaal was asked about the #MeToo controversy on his uncle Anu, to which he said that he doesn’t consider him as a family. He said, “When it happened, it is obviously a little humiliating. But, more importantly, I would like to say that my family is first my four people. Beyond that, I don’t count anyone as a family. Unki apni family (he has his own family) hai and it was a tough time for them.”

Reacting to this, Sona took to her Twitter and wrote, “Having Anu Malik as an uncle must be trauma enough & no fault of yours & then Sonu Bhaiya has confused u impressionable minds enough about courts being the only ones who can/should curb sexual predators.Not true, @AmaalMallik , we all have a duty to call out & curb such menace. 1”

He further also said that he supports the #MeToo movement. He said, “I support the movement and I’m completely with it. What happens is, when people talk on social media, it goes a little wrong. When you have alleged someone and taken their name, you should drag it to the court and through the judicial system, try to achieve what you want to achieve. Because if you don’t take it ahead then why did you even do this in the first place.”

He also went on to say that Sona, who is his good friend, must have said that then there’s a reason to it. “I’m close to Sona Mohapatra, if she has said about Anu Malik there must be a reason. And if there is a reason they should move to the court,” he said.

