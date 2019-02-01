Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga Movie Review Quicker: Love & Laugh Between The Lines!

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga Movie Review Quicker: Starring Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao we got a hint from the trailer how it’s a love story with a modern twist. The makers take their own sweet time to unravel the rabbit out of the hat.

It starts with the family of Sweety (Sonam Kapoor) celebrating her high grades in her post-graduation exams. As any typical Indian family would do after, they are hunting guys for Sweety. She bumps into Sahil Mirza (Rajkummar Rao), an aspiring writer, as she runs from her family. As the makers drop hints about Sweety’s sexual preference, we see Sahil Mirza falling for her.

As far as the performances are concerned it’s Gazal Dhaliwal who’s the hero of the first half – she’s the one who has written the dialogues of the film. Anil Kapoor, Juhi Chawla and Madhumalti Kapoor (Gifty Biji) rule the strong pack of actors. The house party song is unwanted but Gud Naal Ishq sets the energy high in the start.

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga talks about a pertinent issue – marriages of the middle class, queer and Indian women. The trailer of the film had received a positive response from the audience. Sonam is essaying an LGBTQ character in the movie.

Same-sex relationships continue to be a taboo in India, despite the Supreme Court scrapping Section 377 that criminalised “unnatural intercourse”. And when it comes to lesbians, there is a further lack of acknowledgement or understanding.

Anil is collaborating with his daughter Sonam Kapoor in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga for the first time. Produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and directed by debutant Shelly Chopra Dhar, the film is slated to release on February 1, 2019.

