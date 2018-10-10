After decades of playing Sanskari Aadmi on screen, the real persona of renowned actor, Alok Nath is seemed to be exposed. Characters in movies like Maine Pyar Kiya and Hum Aapke Hai Koun earned him the recognition as a well-cultured and a polite person but rape allegations by writer and producer, Vinta Nanda dictated the opposite story. Now, after Vinda, an associate who worked with Alok, has accused the actor for misconduct and assault.

While speaking exclusively to Mid-Day, the woman who worked with Alok Nath in Sooraj Barjatya’s Hum Saath Saath Hain (1999) recalled the incident during the last schedule of the film. She stated, “We were shooting for a night scene and I had taken a change of costumes to him. Once I handed him the clothes, he started stripping in front of me. I was taken aback, and tried to make my way out of the room as soon as possible. When I tried to run out, he grabbed my hand and manhandled me. I remember yanking my hand out of his grip and rushing out of the room”, and wished to remain anonymous.

Though shocked and traumatised at the turn of events, the survivor added that she refrained from reporting the incident to Sooraj Barjatya, the producer-director of the film. “I was shell-shocked; I couldn’t muster the courage to speak up against him. He was extremely close to the Barjatyas, and Sooraj sir would have taken it badly.”

Even though the claimant completed the shoot, she admitted to be scarred of life after the incident. “I don’t actively do movies anymore. The course of my career changed [after this episode]. But Vinta’s post brought it all back.” Stating that she has deep admiration for Nanda, who broke her silence on the subject, she added that in sending a show cause notice to Nath, the Cine & TV Artists Association (CINTAA) has set the right precedent. “I am glad CINTAA is taking action against him. I salute Vinta’s courage; I wish I could show the same courage, but life has come way past it and I can’t put my family through this”, reports Mid-Day.