Alia Bhatt To Reunite With Shah Rukh Khan & Debut With Salman Khan For Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Next?

The collaboration of two of the biggest stars, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, is the one thing every hardcore Bollywood lover dreamt of. It came as a sweet shocker, when it was heard that the ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali is planning to bring the actors together. Now, if the latest reports are to be believed, Bhansali is putting a cherry on the cake as he approached Alia Bhatt for a key role.

Last month, director Sanjay Leela Bhansali put an end to all the speculations by making it official about reuniting with beloved star Salman Khan. After the proclamation, the rumours ran rife that Bhansali is to bring together Salman and SRK in his upcoming.

In addition to Salman-SRK collaboration, the reports also state that Alia Bhatt to be roped in to play the female lead.

As covered by Bollywood Hungama, Bhansali has registered three titles for the remake of 1952 classic, Baiju Bawra- Baijnath, Baiju and Baiju Tansen.

And going by the latest update, names of Salman, SRK and Alia, are doing rounds.

Though the official announcement is awaited, we wish everything falls in the right place to bring this dream trio on a big screen.

Recently, the CEO of Bhansali Productions, Prerna Singh, has herself confirmed the news of Bhansali-Salman reunion as she said, “Yes, Salman Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali are reuniting after 19 years for a love story. Their collaboration is the best thing that can happen in terms of story-telling.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!