Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor’s Date With Mommy Neetu Kapoor – Pics Inside

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are busy setting couple goals as lately the two are inseparable and are often found together most of the times. While the two were recently on a vacation together in London, a picture of the alleged couple with Ranbir’s mother Neetu Kapoor has went viral and below is all you need to know.

Post coming out as a couple on several shows, Alia and Ranbir are not afraid of getting spotted together. The two are often seen bonding with each other’s families. Recently on the tour to London we also saw Alia’s sister Shaheen Bhatt joining the two on their vacation.

Meanwhile, out of the many pictures of Ranbir, Alia and Neetu, a picture from the trio’s dinner date has went viral. The picture has Ranbir sporting his most infectious smile, While Alia holding his hands while she is inclined towards Neetu evident of the bond that the three share.

On the work front we will get to see the two together in Ayan Mukerji directorial Brahmastra starring Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy alongside them. The film that has been postponed two times already will be releasing in summer 2020.

About Alia, the actress has a kitty full of projects and her name has been speculatively attached to many more. Apart from Brahmastra, Alia will also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Gangubai Kathiawadi and is now shooting for the sequel of her father’s hit film Sadak which is also been directed by Mahesh Bhatt himself.

