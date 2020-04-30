Legendary actor Rishi Kapoor took his last breath in Mumbai today. He was admitted to the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital on Wednesday morning after he complained about breathing problems. The actor’s last rites were performed at Chandanwadi Crematorium in Kalbadevi, Mumbai. Rishi Kapoor’s son Ranbir Kapoor along with his girlfriend Alia Bhatt were seen crying during Chintu Ji’s last rites.

Alia shared a great camaraderie with Rishi Kapoor since she and Ranbir started dating. Alia even gave a tribute to Rishi Kapoor with a heartfelt note on Instagram. The actress expressed how they got close and what positivity Rishi brought in her life. Alia was present during the last rites and she was among the few people outside of the Kapoor family to attend the funeral.

Alia wrote: “What can I say. About this beautiful man… who brought so much love and goodness into my life. Today, everyone speaks of the legend that is Rishi Kapoor… and though I have known him like that all my life… for the past two years, I have known him as a friend, a fellow Chinese food lover, a total cinema lover, a fighter, a leader, a beautiful storyteller, an extremely passionate tweeter and a father! In these past two years, the love I have received from him is a warm hug that I will always cherish! I thank the universe for giving me this opportunity to know him… today probably most of us can say he is like family – because that’s how he made you feel. Love you, Rishi Uncle! Will miss you forever! Thank you for being you!”.

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor is survived by his wife Neetu, son Ranbir, daughter Riddhima and other members of the big Kapoor family.

