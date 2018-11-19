Alia Bhatt: Don’t Want To Take Myself Too Seriously

Actress Alia Bhatt, who was last seen in Raazi, says that she doesn’t want to take herself too seriously while acting in films.

Alia was interacting with media at Lux Golden Rose Awards 2018 on Sunday in Mumbai.

When asked if she has ever felt that she has reached at the top of her game, Alia said, “I think that would be wrong on my side to think like that because then, it can affect my decisions and I will start taking myself too seriously so, I don’t want to do all that.

“I think that’s what you to say and me to enjoy. I just want to work here and entertain the audience.”

Alia added that she just wants to keep doing her work and entertain the audience.

“I have been really fortunate to get lot of love from audience and at the same time lot of support from my directors and the people that I have worked with. In that journey, I have made some great friends and I have done some fun films for my liking so, the only goal is to keep going, keep my focus straight, enjoy the love and be a good person ,” she said.

Lux Golden Rose Awards was conceived as an original concept to celebrate Indian female actors for their beautiful and indomitable performances on the silver screen. In its third edition, Lux has taken things one step ahead and extended its support to UN for its HeForShe movement.

Alia will be next seen in Zoya Akthar’s Gully Boy along with Ranveer Singh. It is co-produced by Akhtar’s Tiger Baby and Excel Entertainment productions and is scheduled to release on February 14, 2019.