Thugs Of Hindostan Box Office: Weekend 2 Of 5.40 Crores VS Salman Khan & Shah Rukh Khan’s Duds!

Thugs Of Hindostan Box Office: After a smashing start on an opening day, Thugs Of Hindostan started falling like ninepins from its second day onwards. After an ordinary first week, Amitabh Bachchan-Aamir Khan starrer is dwindling its journey at the box office.

The movie which witnessed the highest opening collections for any Bollywood movie with 50 crores (Hindi version), showed a disastrous trend in its second weekend. After making a total of 134.95 crores in week one, the movie made shockingly low collections with just around 5.40 crores coming in. The not-so-grand total of the movie after weekend 2 is 140.35 crores. In fact, if we compare the collections with the underperformers of contemporaries, Salman and SRK, Aamir’s TOH is one of the lowest earners during the second weekend.

Race 3 – This Salman Khan starrer recorded an excellent opening on the first day. Just like TOH, Race 3 too suffered due to a terrible word-of-mouth, which affected the performance after a decent week one. Remo D’Souza directorial made just about 16 crores in its second weekend.

Tubelight – Another Salman starrer, which received negative feedback from critics and audience. The war drama collected a mere 9.14 crores in its second weekend.

Jab Harry Met Sejal – The first collaboration between Imtiaz Ali, Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma, which yielded a disappointing affair. After an average opening, the movie nosedived over the weekdays and second weekend. In its second weekend, the movie made a dismal collection of just about 2.65 crores.

Fan – Maneesh Sharma directorial featured Shah Rukh Khan in a double role. Even though Khan’s performance received praises, the movie didn’t fare well at the box office. It collected about 7.75 crores in the second weekend.