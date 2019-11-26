Alia Bhatt & Deepika Padukone CANNOT Pronounce ‘Joaquin’ Phoenix; Ranveer Singh’s Reaction Is HILARIOUS

Recently, actors from the best of both worlds (Bollywood and South) met in order to discuss cinema. We saw Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Manoj Bajpayee, Ayushmann Khurrana along with Vijay Sethupathi and Vijay Deverakonda gracing the event. An awkward situation took place when Alia couldn’t pronounce the name of Joker star Joaquin Phoenix, and what followed by was hilarious!

At the chat show, Alia was talking about how she primarily cares about doing versatile roles, be it negative or positive but something that is challenging. Talking about the same at the Anupama Chopra hosted show, she said, “ I am also one of those selfish actors. Like I want to play a character for the heck of playing it, whether she’s a serial killer, abusive lady, a chick who suddenly goes mad.. it may be totally off but I want to do it for my selfish needs in order to satisfy myself that it’s a cool character that you can be in real life, so might as well play it.”

Furthermore, while giving an example of Joker, Alia began, “So for a film like Joker which has gotten into so much controversy because there’s this beautiful performance by… “ and the actress fumbles as she cannot pronounce Joaquin and says, “I can’t pronounce it properly”

Amidst it all, Ranveer points out at Deepika and she hits him hard, asking him to keep quiet. Later, Ranveer gives a peck on DP’s shoulder and later says, “Even Deepika cannot pronounce, I’m just saying”

To this, Deepika replies, “Such a lie.”

Meanwhile, amidst their fun banter, the actor spoke about multiple other topics including how Ayushmann Khurrana has turned into a hit machine. Ranveer Singh could be heard saying, “Ayushmann Khurrana is a genre by himself” and “He is ‘The’ Ayushmann”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!