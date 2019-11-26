Tehseen Poonawalla After Leaving ‘Bigg Boss’ House: “Had To Leave Because The Circumstances Were Such”

He was an enthu-cutlet as he entered the season 13 of the controversial show “Bigg Boss” and was constantly heard saying he would come out as a winner on the show, but his stint didn’t last long. Columnist Tehseen Poonawalla was evicted in about a week’s time.

A week’s stay at the “Bigg Boss” house saw Poonawalla in a different light. He was termed as overconfident as he kept repeating he would win the show, and that he would not reveal his gameplan to performing weekly tasks. He also getting involved in a verbal spat with everyone’s favourite Siddharth Shukhla.

But Poonawalla insists he had to leave the show because of “circumstances”.

“I had to leave because the circumstances were such and I don’t regret it one bit . I left ‘Bigg Boss’ on the day the Ayodhya judgement came, I had my Kashmir human rights case, now there is Maharashtra government formation. So in a sense since I left ‘Bigg Boss’, I have not been able to take even a one day break,” he said.

Poonawalla became the highest-paid contestant on “Bigg Boss season 13, beating TV actress Rashami Desai (unconfirmed reports claimed he was given Rs 21 lakh per week during his stay).

Post his stint in the show, he is trying to revive his career as a panelist on TV shows.

Poonawalla said “Being in the thick of news and my political and legal activism is more exciting. Political commentary and political activities is what excites me the most. ‘Bigg Boss’ was fun no doubt about it, but it is nothing compared to the real life politics, fights, battles and drama. And this is what I love and will always do.”

