Ali Abbas Zafar On Zinda From Bharat: “Was Originally A Poem I Had Written While Scripting”

Bharat is all set to release and every outing of the film is creating a rage amongst the audience. Now, Ali Abbas Zafar is marking his debut as a lyricist and a composer for the upcoming song Zinda which is also the film’s anthem. The director has penned and set it to tune with Julius Packiam, who has also worked on the background score for the period-drama.

Salman Khan’s upcoming Eid release, Bharat, will have half-a-dozen songs celebrating the different festivals and the spirit of its leading man.

Talking about the first time experience as a lyricist and composer Ali Abbas Zafar shared, “It was originally a poem which I had written while scripting the film,” informs Ali, saying the idea stems from Bharat’s journey through seven decades as he endeavours to keep the promise he made to his father. “The core message of the film is that belief and conviction keep you alive.”

Ali reveals that the track plays during the most vulnerable moments when Bharat is on a high or has hit a low. “It is an uplifting track and infuses him with the strength of purpose,” said Ali. It is sung by Vishal, from the composer duo of Vishal-Shekhar, who have collaborated on the album of the film. “We composed it keeping Vishal’s voice in mind, it’s powerful and grungy”, added the director.

On giving surprise to the leading man Salman Khan, Ali shared, “Bhai doesn’t know yet, we don’t share these small details, he knows I keep doing something or the other. But this time I think he will be surprised. Of course, he’ll pull my leg, saying, ‘So now, you’ve starting writing songs too, now you will ask for an extra cheque.’ That’s the kind of bond we share”.

The film stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Disha Patani, Sunil Grover and Jackie Shroff. It traces India’s post-independence history from the perspective of a common man and follows his life from the range of 18 to 70 years of age, as a journey.

Bharat is produced by Atul Agnihotri, Alvira Agnihotri, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar under the banner of Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd. and Salman Khan Films, presented by T-Series. The film is an upcoming Indian Hindi-language historical period drama film written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

