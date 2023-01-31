Actress Alaya F, who is currently gearing up for her upcoming film ‘Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat’, is celebrating 3 years of her debut film ‘Jawaani Jaaneman’. The actress appeared alongside Saif Ali Khan and Tabu in the film.

Taking to social media, she shared a few throwback pictures as she wrote in the caption: “My debut film Jawaani Jaaneman released 3 years ago today! A film that changed my life forever, gave me all my confidence, and set up the most incredible foundation for the rest of my career.”

Alaya F further mentioned: “‘Jawaani Jaaneman’ will always have the biggest and most special place in my heart, mind and career every time I think about this film, all I feel is overwhelming gratitude. #3YearsOfJawaaniJaaneman.”

Take a look at her Instagram post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ALAYA F (@alayaf)

Meanwhile, she will appear in ‘U-Turn’ and the Srikanth Bolla biopic starring Rajkummar Rao in the lead.

Previously, Alaya F and Karan Mehta discussed their experiences shooting for Anurag Kashyap‘s ‘Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat’ in Gulmarg in subzero temperatures.

Talking about shooting in sub-zero conditions, Alaya said: “The weather was extremely erratic. It was snowing one day, then the next day was bright and sunny, then there was heavy rainfall the following day.”

But the harsh weather did not stop the film’s crew from being creative. Alaya recalled: “It was a wonderful learning experience seeing Anurag sir adapt to every weather condition and not let it hinder the making of the film.”

Alaya F added: “It was a one-of-a-kind experience because one day we were freezing, and the next day we were drenched. There were also times when we could barely see where we were going due to dense fog. It was always a distinct experience and an amazing adventure which made for the most incredible memories.”

