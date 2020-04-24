Akshay Kumar’s Teri Mitti Tribute To The Heroes In White Is OUT Now & It’s Melting Our Hearts!

Yesterday, Akshay Kumar shared the teaser of ‘Teri Mitti’ which is an ode to all the heroes wearing white i.e. the healthcare workers across the world, who are risking their lives to save others amid the coronavirus pandemic. As promised by the superstar, the tribute song is finally out and it truly moved our hearts.

Sharing the song on Twitter, Akshay Kumar wrote, “सुना था डॉक्टर्स भगवन का रूप होते है लेकिन कोरोना वायरस की इस लड़ाई में देख भी लिया l #TeriMitti Tribute – an ode to our heroes in white, out now”. The song features health workers across the nation wearing masks and their hazmat suits with the touching words of Teri Mitti playing in the background. it will definitely leave you in tears!

Watch the video here:

Teri Mitti is originally from Kesari film, which released in 2019. The song is crooned by B Praak and penned by Manoj Muntashir. It is composed by Arko. The song created a rage upon its release due to its emotional quotient. In Koimoi Music Countdown too, the song held the top position for several months.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar was the first one to donate 25 crores to PM CARES FUND to help the fight against coronavirus and set an example for everyone else in the industry. He also shared videos on social media to promote awareness of social distancing and hygiene.

