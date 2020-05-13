Akshay Kumar’s Holiday Co-Star Freddy Daruwala’s Father Tests COVID-19 Positive, Bungalow Sealed

Freddy Daruwala’s bungalow has been sealed by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) after the actor’s father tested COVID-19 positive.

The actor, best known for playing the arch-villain in the 2014 Akshay Kumar starrer “Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty“, confirmed that his father had initially revealed symptoms of seasonal flue, like fever and body ache.

Freddy’s father is 67 and has been kept in home isolation.

“My dad had symptoms of seasonal flue like fever and body ache. Hence, we took it lightly. On the third or fourth day, I thought that we should get him tested considering the current scenario. The reports that came a couple of days back showed positive results… The BMC suggested that we should keep him in a place with many rooms and washrooms. So, we kept him at home because we thought that the hospitals may be used by someone who really needs it,” Freddy Daruwala told hindustantimes.com.

The BMC has put up a notice outside the Daruwala bungalow and also sanitized the premise before sealing it.

Freddy Daruwala told the website that home isolation is not a problem because there are many rooms in the bungalow. However, he is concerned about his 15-month son Evaan.

