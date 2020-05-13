Aamir Khan’s Assistant Amos Passes Away; Actor & Wife Kiran Rao Rush To The Hospital

It’s a tough day for Aamir Khan and family as the actor’s close friend and assistant Amos passed away. This uncalled-for incident happened on Tuesday when he suffered a massive heart attack.

Amos was 60 and was with Aamir Khan since the last 25 years as his assistant. After the news of his health, he was immediately rushed to Holy Family Hospital.

Aamir Khan’s close friend and Lagaan co-star Karim Hajee was present to inform the media about what exactly happened with Amos. He informed that both Aamir Khan and his wife Kiran Rao jumped in immediately to help him carry to the hospital.

In a conversation with PTI, Karim was quoted saying, “Amos worked with a superstar but was endearing and simple. He was like this to not just Aamir but everyone. He put everyone at ease and was a wonderful person. He had a wonderful heart, was so bright and hard work.”

He also revealed, “He had no major illness, his death is shocking. He died with his boots on. Both Aamir and Kiran are devasted. Aamir had sent us a message and said it is an irreplaceable loss. We were so numb, we will miss him.”

