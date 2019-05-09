Akshay Kumar’s Claim Of ‘Not Visiting Canada In The Last 7 Years’ Is Not True; Twitter User Shares Proof

Akshay Kumar is one of the most hardworking and successful Bollywood stars. The Khiladi of Bollywood believes in leading a disciplined life and stays away from controversies. However, he has found himself in big trouble after the infamous non-political interview with PM Narendra Modi.

Post the interview, Akshay was heavily bashed and trolled on social media. Further, when he didn’t cast his vote in the Lok Sabha Elections, his Canadian citizenship issue came in the forefront.

Akshay issued a statement and said that he has never hidden the fact that he holds Canadian citizenship. He also said that he hasn’t visited Canada in last 7 years.

However, a Twitter user recently shared the proof opposing Akshay’s claim of not visiting Canada in the last 7 years. The Twitter user shared the snapshots of singer Mika Singh’s 2014 tweets in which he talked about having a “wonderful party” in Toronto, Canada with Akshay Kumar.

He also shared a couple of snapshots of news headlines which talked about Akshay attending Tina Vrimani’s Sangeet in Toronto 5 years back. The snapshots also have Akshay’s pictures with Tina and Manj Musik. Have a look at the tweet-

This man @akshaykumar is the most shameless compulsive lier i have ever seen.

don't know how people idolise this scumbag. ;3 pic.twitter.com/mZUk8c1lHe — Chirag (@Obsessedmind_) May 9, 2019

Now that really puts Akshay in a tough spot. We wonder what he has to say on this.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar was last seen in Hit film Kesari. His upcoming films are Housefull 4, Good News, Sooryavanshi, Laakshmi Bomb and Hera Pheri 3.

