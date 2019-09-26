Akshay Kumar’s Birthday Post For Daughter Nitara Is The Cutest…

Actor Akshay Kumar took to social media to share a beautiful photograph of his daughter Nitara on her seventh birthday. It is one of the cutest things that you will see today. Akshay said that she is the happiest when she is in her “daddy’s arms” and we definitely agree.

The “Kesari” star took to social media on Wednesday evening to share an image of himself carrying his daughter in his arms, as he seems to climb a wooden structure. Nitara can be seen tightly holding on to her father.

He captioned the image: “She’s happiest when she’s in daddy’s arms and so is daddy, evidently.. Wishing you all the happiness in the world always…Happy birthday darling, Nitara”

Akshay married author-producer Twinkle Khanna, daughter of actors Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia, in 2001. The two also have a son named Aarav.

On the work front, Akshay will next be seen in the fourth instalment of the “Housefull” franchise and “Good Newwz” this year.

