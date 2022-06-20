Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar is one of the busiest actors in the industry. The actor, who was last seen in Samrat Prithviraj, has quite a few films in his kitty and is juggling multiple projects that are already in the headlines.

Now it seems Khiladi Kumar to sign a film with filmmaker and producer Dinesh Vijan. He is well known for producing critically and commercially acclaimed films such as Stree, Hindi Medium, Luka Chuppi, Badlapur, Love Aaj Kal, and Cocktail.

As per the latest report from Pinkvilla, Akshay Kumar and Dinesh Vijan are collaborating on an action-based thrilling drama, set against the backdrop of the Indian Air Force. The report quoted a source as saying, “The paperwork is done and the duo is now working towards blocking the shoot dates. It is expected to go on floors in the first quarter of 2023.”

“It’s an aviation-based film, in the period times, revisiting and celebrating one of the biggest victories of the Indian Air Force. The pre-production work has already begun,” the source added.

The other cast of the action-based thrilling drama will be locked in a couple of months. Thereafter, the film is expected to go on floors by early 2023 for an early 2024 release. Akshay Kumar’s film announcement too will be made soon.

Meanwhile, Khiladi Kumar will also be seen in the Soorarai Pottru remake, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, and Gorkha. Later this year, the actor has multiple releases like Raksha Bandhan, followed by Ram Setu, Selfie, and Oh My God 2.

