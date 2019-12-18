Akshay Kumar Suggests Kiara Advani To Title Her Next Film As ‘Preeti Pet Se’, Here’s Why!

Kiara Advani is on a roll these days. She was last seen in Kabir Singh which is 2nd highest grosser of Bollywood this year so far. Her upcoming film Good Newwz alongside Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan & Diljit Dosanjh is also hot in the market and is expected to be among the top grossers of this year.

Recently during an interaction for the promotions of Good Newwz, Akshay Kumar cracked a hilarious joke regarding a co-incidence related to Kiara’s characters in her recent films.

In Kabir Singh, Kiara played a pregnant lady and now even in Good Newwz, she has turned pregnant. When asked if this co-incidence can make Good Newwz a big hit as well, Kiara said, “I really hope so” but Akshay jumped in the conversation and suggested Kiara to title her next film as “Preeti Pet Se.” Isn’t that hilarious?

Interestingly, Preeti was Kiara’s much talked about character name in Kabir Singh.

Meanwhile, Kiara Advani has an interesting lineup of films. Apart from Good Newwz, Kiara will be seen in films like Laxmmi Bomb, Shamshera, Indoo Ki Jawaani & Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Recently Kiara completed shooting for Indoo Ki Jawani. The actress took to Instagram Stories and shared a couple of videos and pictures from the movie’s wrap up party.

In the videos, she can be seen cutting a cake along with the whole cast and crew.

Backed by Nikkhil Advani, along with Madhu Bhojwani, Niranjan Iyengar and Ryan Stephen, Indoo Ki Jawani marks the Hindi directorial debut of Bengali writer-filmmaker Abir Sengupta. Indoo Ki Jawani is touted as a coming-of-age comedy film.

It also features Aditya Seal and Mallika Dua.

