VD12: Vijay Deverakonda To Join Forces With ‘Majili’ Maker Shiva Nirvana For A New Film

Tollywood heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda who is all busy these days the of final schedule of his much-awaited World Famous Lover, this morning took to his Twitter account to share an important announcement on producer Dil Raju’s birthday.

Vijay tweeted: “Happy Birthday Raju sir Blockbuster Gift loading! With love and respect, Shiva Nirvana & Vijay Deverakonda.”

Shiva Nirvana & Vijay Deverakonda. pic.twitter.com/8EUeU4DFpc — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) December 18, 2019

The film that has been tentatively titled VD12 will be helmed by Shiva Nirvana who is known for helming superhit Telugu venture Majili which released early this year.

VD12 will be bankrolled by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations production house.

Vijay hasn’t mentioned much about the film. But one can expect more information related to the same in the coming days.

Talking about Vijay, the actor who was last seen in Dear Comrade will next be seen on the big screen in World Famous Lover in which he will be seen opposite Catherine Tresa, Raashi Khanna, Izabelle Leite, and Aishwarya Rajesh.

The Vijay Deverakonda starrer is been helmed by filmmaker Kranthi Madhav. It is been bankrolled under Creative Commercials film production company.

The music for the film is been composed of music director Gopi Sundar.

World Famous Lover will hit big screens on 14th February on the occasion of Valentine’s day.

Post World Famous Lover, the actor will kick start Fighter which will be an out and out action film. The film will have Vijay as a boxer. The actor will soon undergo training in boxing as a part of his character’s preparation.

Fighter will be helmed by filmmaker Puri Jagannadh and produced by actor-producer Charmee Kaur. The film will be presented in Hindi by Karan Johar.

