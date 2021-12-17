Akshay Kumar and Manoj Bajpayee starrer Special 26, which is based on the 1987 Opera House heist, is considered one of the finest films of that year. The life-inspires-art-inspires-life sort of cycle came full circle in Cyberabad. Scroll down to know more.

As per a report, the 2013 film became an inspiration for a crime gang in Cyberabad. A nine-member gang posed as Income Tax officials, as per a report. The gang then brandished fake identity cards and decamped with 1.28 kg gold and Rs 2 lakh from Nanakramguda earlier this week.

Telangana Today report revealed that Cyberabad police arrested five members of the gang on Thursday. During the investigation, the accused confessed that Akshay Kumar’s film Special 26 served as an inspiration for their crime wherein they posed as CBI officers and raided politicians and businessmen to steal their black money.

The arrested suspects were Y Aravind, N Murali Sridhar, P Venkat Rao, Somani Sandeep and P Mohan. The rest of the members are at large. Cyberabad Police Commissioner M Stephen Raveendra, saying that they took inspiration from Akshay Kumar‘s Special 26, said, “Aravind and others saw how they could rob people by posing as I-T officials. After getting leads from Jashwanth, who is now absconding, Aravind planned the heist and executed it with others.”

As per the police, the suspects went to the house of C Bhagyalaxmi in Nanakramguda on December 13 posed as I-T Department officials and showed identity cards. The commissioner then said, “They made Bhagyalaxmi, her three children and driver sit in the hall before opening the almirah and decamping with gold ornaments and cash.”

The police also said that the suspects Aravind, Sandeep and Mohan were friends and ran a small eatery in Banjara Hills. They got acquainted with Jashwanth, who worked with a real estate firm owned by Bhagyalaxmi’s husband Subramanyam. Commissioner Stephen Raveendra said, “Jashwanth told them about the cash transactions by Subramanyam and gave them his address. After a recce, the gang posed as I-T officials and carried out the offence.”

