Akshay Kumar Shoots His Traffic Police Social Message Video Film At Mumbai’s Bandra-Worli Sealink

Akshay Kumar has just started with the on-filed promotions of his upcoming film, Good Newwz. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh in prominent roles. The film portrays a special message for the couples who can’t conceive in natural ways and hence goes for IVF.

It’s a light-hearted comedy and we will get to Kareena and Akshay after Kambakkht Ishq. Although Kareena had a cameo role in Akshay’s Gabbar Is Back which came in 2015.

Last year Akshay shot three ad campaigns for Traffic Police and his ads went viral on the internet in no time. His “Yeh Road Kisike Baap Ka Nahi He!” to arrogant motorists was applauded by his fans and become hugely popular. The Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (India) was really happy with the kind of response they received.

Well, Akshay is back as a traffic cop once again. A source close to Peeping Moon has revealed that he shot on Bandra-Worli sea link yesterday.

On the work front, after Good Newwz we will get to see Akshay in March 2020 with Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi opposite Katrina Kaif. Akshay has a lot of movies in his kitty right now and is giving back to back hits at the box office too.

