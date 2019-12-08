Teaser Update Of ‘Ala Vikunthapuramloo’ Postponed Following Sudden Demise Of A Fan; Allu Arjun Pays Condolences

‘Stylish Star’ Allu Arjun’s fans early today were all excited following the teaser date announcement which the makers were to make today at 10 am. But, following the sudden demise of a loyal fan Noor Mohammed the teaser announcement had to be canceled

The makers today morning took to the twitter handle of the film’s production house to inform that the teaser announcement will be made soon but some other day, as their tweet read: “Demise of a fan is like losing an extended family member. Noor Bhai was like family to all of us. Due to unforeseen circumstances, we don’t feel that this is the time for any fancy announcements. We will surely update details about #AlaVaikunthapurramulooTeaser soon. #RIPNoorBhai”

Demise of a fan is like losing an extended family member. Noor Bhai was like family to all of us. Due to unforeseen circumstances, we don't feel that this is the time for any fancy announcements. We will surely update details about #AlaVaikunthapurramulooTeaser soon. #RIPNoorBhai — Geetha Arts (@GeethaArts) December 8, 2019

Allu Arjun Took On his Instagram story to pay his condolences to Noor Mohammed’s family. As the actor along with his picture wrote: “Noor Bhai! One Of The Most Die Hard & Senior Fans Of Chiranjeevi Garu No More. Gem Of A Person. Really Woke Up To A Sad News. Condolences To The Family. RIP”

Following which many fans took on twitter to pass on their condolences.

#AlaVaikunthapurramuloo TEASER ANNOUNCEMENT TREND HAS BEEN CANCELLED due to the sudden demise of #NoorBhai garu (Diehard Mega fan) #RIPNoorBhai 🙏 pic.twitter.com/u5pDqUckqO — Trends Allu Arjun ® (@TrendsAlluArjun) December 8, 2019

Sr Mega Fan, Great Human being Noor Bhai is no more 🙏#ripnoorbhai pic.twitter.com/4toLFDJCQL — Kalyan Babu™🎌 (@ram_aduri) December 8, 2019

It's a great loss… Mega fans will always remember his great fanism and respect towards Chiranjeevi garu through his Charity works. #RIPNoorBhai pic.twitter.com/Z8mBNRZW8Z — Krishna Chaitanya (@Krishnasaride) December 8, 2019

#RIPNoorBhai 😔 Very Sad To Hear That

Our Senior MEGAFAN and

Greater Hyderabad Megafans President "NooraBhai" Passes Away Today 😭😭😭 Big Loss To Our Fans 😢😔 pic.twitter.com/efKC54CkQh — #TeamAlluArjun (@AlluArjunAdicts) December 8, 2019

Its very sad to hear that Die-hard Mega fan and a good human being Noor Bhai garu is no more with us. REST IN PEACE #NOORBHAI 🙏❤#RipNoorBhai pic.twitter.com/WEBa0Qtzyi — Trends Allu Arjun ® (@TrendsAlluArjun) December 8, 2019

Talking about Ala Vaikunthapuramloo, the film is been helmed by Trivikram Srinivas and it is one of the most anticipated films for 2020 in Tollywood. The film has Pooja Hegde opposite Allu Arjun in lead.

The action drama also stars Bollywood actress Tabu, Jayaram, Navdeep, Sushanth, Sachin Khedekar, Murali Sharma along with others in major roles.

The film is been produced by Allu Aravind and S.Radha Krishna under Geetha Arts, and Haarika & Hassine Creations.

Ala Vaikunthapuramloo will hit big screens on 12th January 2020 on the occasion of Makar Sankranthi.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!