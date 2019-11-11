Akshay Kumar & Nupur Sanon’s Filhall Is All Set To Be The Most Popular Single Of The Year

Two decades after his big-screen debut, Akshay Kumar has released his first music video ever.

While the fans are going gaga over the music video, it has received love from Bollywood as well. The song has garnered more than 30 million views on YouTube in just 48hrs. The soft melody crooned by B Praak and penned by Jaani has surely touched the right emotional strings and has become the fastest song to get 1 million likes with minimum dislikes.

This kind of response is an achievement for the song as it’s live on Desi Melodies, which is new YouTube channel instead of established ones that already have millions of subscribers.

Co-starring Nupur Sanon and Ammy Virk, the five-minute song is a romantic ballad that speaks of pain and separation. People have loved Akshay and Nupur’s chemistry and display of heartbreaking emotions in the film. The song is a good earworm to those who love listening to sad songs. B Praak’s voice adds to all the emotions in the heart.

