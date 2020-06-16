Akshay Kumar Is NOT Collaborating With Mumbai Saga Director Sanjay Gupta!

Recently, the speculations that Sanjay Gupta might collaborate with Akshay Kumar for a film made headlines. Now, the Mumbai Saga director has cleared the air around and revealed that it isn’t true and here is what he has to say.

There were reports that Sanjay Gupta, who is busy putting his next Mumbai Saga in to place, had a video call with Akshay Kumar. The reports suggested that he narrated an action drama script to him. It was also said it could be his next post Mumbai Saga.

Now, Sanjay Gupta has revealed that it isn’t true. In a report in Hindustan Times, the filmmaker said, “It [the news about them teaming up] definitely sounds mind-blowing but unfortunately, there’s nothing like that. Akshay Kumar is a huge star as well as a great actor, and like any filmmaker, I too would love to work with him if there’s a correct script, but as of now, it’s not true. But let’s hope for the best. Who knows (smiles)?”

Sanjay Gupta is right now gearing for the 12-day schedule of Mumbai Saga in Ramoji Film city. The film is said to be the first one to begin work post the lockdown. Gupta expresses that safety is the top priority and he finds the Ramoji Film City a perfect place to commence the shoot.

Mumbai Saga stars John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Prateik Babbar and Ronit Roy.

