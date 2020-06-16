BR Chopra’s Mahabharat Cast Reunites For RJ Anmol’s New Digital Series

The Lockdown has also brought out the brighter side of many people… RJ Anmol is certainly one of them and his unique concept “ReUnion with RJ Anmol”. Tye show witnessed the star cast of BR Chopra’s Mahabharat in the first episode.

RJ Anmol came up with his new Digital Series called ‘Reunion with RJ Anmol’ where he gets together the legendary StarCast of some of our favorite TV Shows / films & the result is magically nostalgic.

The first episode that goes live on Facebook on Wednesday, 17th June, will have the cast of B R Chopra’s Mahabharat.

Says RJ Anmol, “The idea was to get the cast together to revisit the memories attached with the shows. Most of us have grown up watching these shows and thanks to the re telecast, lot of youngsters have seen these shows as well. It was exciting to get the cast together and see them reveal some fun stuff while being nostalgic. Since we shot few episodes during the lockdown, the show’s format right now is of a video conference.”

The reunion of Mahabharat also revealed some unknown facts like Juhi Chawla had auditioned for the role of Draupadi while Govinda and Chunkey Pandey had auditioned for Abhimanyu’s character.

On the work front RJ Anmol who has already made a mark with his popular interviews with Bollywood Legends on TV and radio will soon make his debut on GEC by hosting a Music based Show.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!