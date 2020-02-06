Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif’s Sooryavanshi’s Teaser To Be Unveiled On Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 13 Finale?

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif’s jodi is a super hit amongst the fans and everybody is eagerly waiting to see them in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi. The film was announced at the end of Ranveer Singh’s film Simmba and people have been waiting ever since then for the trailer of the film.

Earlier, the makers of Sooryavanshi did drop a few posters from the film and piqued the excitement of the audience. Now, the latest buzz related to the film is that the teaser of Akshay and Katrina’s film will be unveiled on the grand finale of Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss 13. However, no confirmation about the same has been made yet.

According to various reports, Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif and Rohit Shetty will be gracing the finale episode of Bigg Boss 13. The team has hence decided to launch the first teaser of their upcoming action film, Sooryavanshi on the show. Well, this is a good news for all the fans and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shenaaz Gill as well.

Shenaaz, who is known as the ‘Punjab Ki Katrina’ has often asked Salman to make her meet Katrina. Being one of the finalists, Shehnaaz might actually get to meet the Bharat actress if she comes to launch the teaser of Sooryavanshi with Akshay and Rohit.

Talking about Sooryavanshi, the Rohit Shetty film is one of the biggest releases of 2020. In the film, Akshay Kumar will be essaying the role of DCP Veer Sooryavansh, the chief of the Anti-Terrorism Squad. Katrina will essay the role of his wife.

Sooryavanshi will hit the screens on March 27, 2020.

