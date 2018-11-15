Akshay Kumar Is The REAL Hero & The Villain Of 2.0 Says Rajinikanth

After much delay, the sci-fi thriller 2.0 is finally arriving on 29th November, 2018. It’s amongst the most anticipated movies of the year, as Akshay Kumar is playing a negative role opposite to Rajinikanth. Recently, the south superstar showered praises on his co-actor for dedication towards the work.

In an interview with Firstpost, Rajinikanth shared his views on working with Akshay Kumar. He said, “Hats off to Akshay Kumar for his hard work and patience. It’s unimaginable. We were shooting in sweltering conditions in Delhi during summer, and his suit had to be pasted with gum throughout the body. His makeup process was extremely demanding, but he had never indicated any disapproval. He worked with great dedication. His performance comes in two to three dimensions and with each character; he has proved his mettle as an actor. His role will definitely be talked about after the release. He is the real hero and villain of the film.”

When asked about the simple lifestyle, superstar follows, Rajini added, “I don’t understand the term ‘simplicity.’ I travel in a BMW car. I live in Poes Garden. I go to five-star or seven-star hotels to eat (laughs). How could anyone possibly call this ‘simplicity’? I think they (fans) are calling me a simple man only based on my dressing style.”

Talking about upcoming 2.0, Akshay Kumar will be seen sharing screen space with Thalaiva, for the first time. The movie is a sequel to the blockbuster Enthiran (Robot in Hindi Version) and is directed by Shankar.