Akshay Kumar Fans Trend ‘SHELVE BACHCHAN PANDEY’ Post The Actor Postpones The Film For Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha

The biggest news this morning has to be Akshay Kumar and Aamir Khan coming together to avoid their films Bachchan Pandey and Lal Singh Chaddha respectively clashing with each other. While Akshay Kumar yet again showed a big heart and postponed the release of his film, seems like his fans aren’t happy with his decision and have started trending #ShelveBachchanPandey instead.
Fans of Aamir and Akshay were excited as the two stars were all set to clash on Christmas 2020 with their much-anticipated films. But turns out Akshay has decided to postpone his film for the better of both.
Announcing the same Aamir in a tweet wrote, “Sometimes all it takes is one conversation. Thank you to my friends @akshaykumar & Sajid
Nadiadwala for their warm gesture of moving the release date of their film
Bachchan Pandey at my request. I wish them the very best for their film.
Looking forward to it.
Love. A.”
While Bachchan Pandey will now release on January 22, 2021, fans are not happy with Akshay for being generous and changing the release date yet again. For the unversed, we have seen Akshay doing the same during Padman when he avoided the clash with Deepika Padukone starrer Padmaavat and During Once Upon A Time In Mumbai, he avoided it with Chennai Express.
Trending
Many fans have taken to twitter and are trending Shelve Bachchan Pandey. Some of the tweets are compiled below:
Kudh clash karta doosron ki already fixed date pe…Jab G fatne waali ho to bheek maang leta hai
Waah reee baune @aamir_khan
SHELVE BACHCHAN PANDEY pic.twitter.com/Euih2r3cNq
— Bade Dilwala ❤ (@AKKIsCHamp) January 27, 2020
* Prithviraj Slated To Release On Diwali (13 NoV)
Then,
* Bell Bottom Slated To Release On 22 Jan .
*Meanwhile BP On 25 Dec
SHELVE BACHCHAN PANDEY pic.twitter.com/oh11L7XarV
— Ranvijay DA (@Ranvijakki) January 27, 2020
#AkshayKumar Wants to role of #DaanveerKarn.
OUATIMD Vs CE – Danveerkarn shift his date.
Padman vs Padmavat- Danveerkarn shift his date.
Now
Bachchan pandey Vs LSC – Danveerkarn shift his date. @akshaykumar sir whats do you wants to show…?
SHELVE BACHCHAN PANDEY pic.twitter.com/OkwhbyHJz5
— ⚡ ADITYA – SRIVASTAV 🔥 (@AdityaS_Indian) January 27, 2020
POSTPONE LAXMMI BOMB
WE WANT RADHE SOLO ON EID
SHELVE BACHCHAN PANDEY
POSTPONE LAXMMI BOMB
WE WANT RADHE SOLO ON EID
SHELVE BACHCHAN PANDEY https://t.co/ZfWqR8XMIG
— Akkians Sanjay👦 (@SanjayAkkians) January 27, 2020
Some things never change…
Aukaat of EDX made star
SHELVE BACHCHAN PANDEY pic.twitter.com/8wsGI7D1qF
— VickyHere (@Akshayz_Army) January 27, 2020
SHELVE BACHCHAN PANDEY pic.twitter.com/X2Av5DyLar
— Kυทαℓ(^_-) (@kunal1214_) January 27, 2020
The two fastest runners in their respective fields🙌#BachchanPandey
SHELVE BACHCHAN PANDEY pic.twitter.com/SIeDxlZhFx
— BeingHonest (@Itsss_Shivam) January 27, 2020
#Prithviraj movie bhi postpone ho gayi
'Inside close friend request 'report says that @akshaykumar
Why. To change release date of your movie
This year
Sooryavanshi preponed
Laxxmi bomb preponed
Bachchanpandey postpone
SHELVE BACHCHAN PANDEY
— 29 YEAR'S OF KHILADISM (@Kforkhiladi) January 27, 2020
Dear @akshaykumar sir,
So fucking excited for the clash between#bellbottom ottom vs. #BachchanPandey
On 22jan, 2021 wowwwww
Can't wait
SHELVE BACHCHAN PANDEY pic.twitter.com/mslsCxWkw1
— KiNg KuMaR {100% Fb for Akkians} (@Abinash70211425) January 27, 2020
Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!