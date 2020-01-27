The biggest news this morning has to be Akshay Kumar and Aamir Khan coming together to avoid their films Bachchan Pandey and Lal Singh Chaddha respectively clashing with each other. While Akshay Kumar yet again showed a big heart and postponed the release of his film, seems like his fans aren’t happy with his decision and have started trending #ShelveBachchanPandey instead.

Fans of Aamir and Akshay were excited as the two stars were all set to clash on Christmas 2020 with their much-anticipated films. But turns out Akshay has decided to postpone his film for the better of both.

Netizens Upset With Akshay Kumar For Avoiding Clash With Aamir Khan’s Lal Singh Chaddha, Trend Shelve Bachchan Pandey
Akshay Kumar Fans Trend ‘SHELVE BACHCHAN PANDEY’ Post The Actor Postpones The Film For Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha

Announcing the same Aamir in a tweet wrote, “Sometimes all it takes is one conversation. Thank you to my friends @akshaykumar & Sajid
Nadiadwala for their warm gesture of moving the release date of their film

Bachchan Pandey at my request. I wish them the very best for their film.

Looking forward to it.

Love. A.”

While Bachchan Pandey will now release on January 22, 2021, fans are not happy with Akshay for being generous and changing the release date yet again. For the unversed, we have seen Akshay doing the same during Padman when he avoided the clash with Deepika Padukone starrer Padmaavat and During Once Upon A Time In Mumbai, he avoided it with Chennai Express.

Many fans have taken to twitter and are trending Shelve Bachchan Pandey. Some of the tweets are compiled below:

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Check This Out