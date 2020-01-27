Akshay Kumar Fans Trend ‘SHELVE BACHCHAN PANDEY’ Post The Actor Postpones The Film For Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha

The biggest news this morning has to be Akshay Kumar and Aamir Khan coming together to avoid their films Bachchan Pandey and Lal Singh Chaddha respectively clashing with each other. While Akshay Kumar yet again showed a big heart and postponed the release of his film, seems like his fans aren’t happy with his decision and have started trending #ShelveBachchanPandey instead.

Fans of Aamir and Akshay were excited as the two stars were all set to clash on Christmas 2020 with their much-anticipated films. But turns out Akshay has decided to postpone his film for the better of both.

Announcing the same Aamir in a tweet wrote, “Sometimes all it takes is one conversation. Thank you to my friends @akshaykumar & Sajid

Nadiadwala for their warm gesture of moving the release date of their film

Bachchan Pandey at my request. I wish them the very best for their film.

Looking forward to it.

Love. A.”

While Bachchan Pandey will now release on January 22, 2021, fans are not happy with Akshay for being generous and changing the release date yet again. For the unversed, we have seen Akshay doing the same during Padman when he avoided the clash with Deepika Padukone starrer Padmaavat and During Once Upon A Time In Mumbai, he avoided it with Chennai Express.

Many fans have taken to twitter and are trending Shelve Bachchan Pandey. Some of the tweets are compiled below:

Kudh clash karta doosron ki already fixed date pe…Jab G fatne waali ho to bheek maang leta hai Waah reee baune @aamir_khan SHELVE BACHCHAN PANDEY pic.twitter.com/Euih2r3cNq — Bade Dilwala ❤ (@AKKIsCHamp) January 27, 2020

* Prithviraj Slated To Release On Diwali (13 NoV) Then, * Bell Bottom Slated To Release On 22 Jan . *Meanwhile BP On 25 Dec SHELVE BACHCHAN PANDEY pic.twitter.com/oh11L7XarV — Ranvijay DA (@Ranvijakki) January 27, 2020

#AkshayKumar Wants to role of #DaanveerKarn. OUATIMD Vs CE – Danveerkarn shift his date. Padman vs Padmavat- Danveerkarn shift his date. Now Bachchan pandey Vs LSC – Danveerkarn shift his date. @akshaykumar sir whats do you wants to show…? SHELVE BACHCHAN PANDEY pic.twitter.com/OkwhbyHJz5 — ⚡ ADITYA – SRIVASTAV 🔥 (@AdityaS_Indian) January 27, 2020

POSTPONE LAXMMI BOMB

WE WANT RADHE SOLO ON EID SHELVE BACHCHAN PANDEY

POSTPONE LAXMMI BOMB

WE WANT RADHE SOLO ON EID SHELVE BACHCHAN PANDEY https://t.co/ZfWqR8XMIG — Akkians Sanjay👦 (@SanjayAkkians) January 27, 2020

Some things never change… Aukaat of EDX made star SHELVE BACHCHAN PANDEY pic.twitter.com/8wsGI7D1qF — VickyHere (@Akshayz_Army) January 27, 2020

The two fastest runners in their respective fields🙌#BachchanPandey

SHELVE BACHCHAN PANDEY pic.twitter.com/SIeDxlZhFx — BeingHonest (@Itsss_Shivam) January 27, 2020

#Prithviraj movie bhi postpone ho gayi

'Inside close friend request 'report says that @akshaykumar

Why. To change release date of your movie

This year

Sooryavanshi preponed

Laxxmi bomb preponed

Bachchanpandey postpone SHELVE BACHCHAN PANDEY — 29 YEAR'S OF KHILADISM (@Kforkhiladi) January 27, 2020

Dear @akshaykumar sir,

So fucking excited for the clash between#bellbottom ottom vs. #BachchanPandey On 22jan, 2021 wowwwww

Can't wait SHELVE BACHCHAN PANDEY pic.twitter.com/mslsCxWkw1 — KiNg KuMaR {100% Fb for Akkians} (@Abinash70211425) January 27, 2020

