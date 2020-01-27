Varane Avashyamund Teaser: Dulquer Salmaan Starrer Promises To Be A Breath Of Fresh Air With A Punch Of Rom-Com

Mollywood superstar and producer Duluqer Salmaan is leaving no stone unturned to promote his productional venture Varane Avashyamund. The actor post revealing posters and the song ‘Ne Va En Arumukha’, yesterday unveiled the teaser of the film.

Dulquer yesterday took to his Twitter to share the teaser video along with a tweet that read: “Catch snippets of our heartwarming film on love and relationships! Coming soon to cinemas near you. Presenting to you the teaser of #VaraneAvashyamund”

Catch snippets of our heartwarming film on love and relationships ! Coming soon to cinemas near you. Presenting to you the teaser of #VaraneAvashyamund 🤗🤗🤗👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻@kalyanipriyan @dqswayfarerfilm #SureshGopi #Shobana #Mstarcommunications https://t.co/73s9pvL7dl — dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) January 26, 2020

Talking about the teaser, the 1 minute 16 seconds video starts with the film’s leading lady Kalyani Priyadarshan on a lookout for a perfect groom and can be seen checking matrimonial sites looking out for her Mr.Right. Dulquer Salmaan can be seen as a happy go lucky guy with all smiles and living his life to the fullest. Also seen in the teasers are veteran actors Suresh Gopi and Shobana. Must add that the actor duo does look great together with amazing chemistry which one gets to witness between them in the teaser.

With Varane Avashyamund, Suresh and Shobana are teaming up with after a long gap of 15 years. The duo was last seen on the big screen in 2005 release Makalkku.

The film is been helmed by Anoop Sathya, son of veteran filmmaker Sathyan Anthikad. The film is been bankrolled by Dulquer Salmaan himself under the banner of Wayfarer films.

The Dulquer starrer is expected to hit big screens in the month of February.

