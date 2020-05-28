Akshay Kumar Apologises To Wife Twinkle Khanna: “Mere Pet Pe Laat Mat Maro…”

Recently, Akshay Kumar came in support of a campaign that will be aiming to provide sanitary pads and kits to female daily wage workers affected by the lockdown. Akshay Kumar took to his social media handles to share stills from his 2018s film ‘Padman’ and share an inspirational message on Menstrual Hygiene Day.

However, while sharing the message on Twitter, the actor forgot to tag his wife Twinkle Khanna who is also the producer of ‘Padman’. Twinkle Khanna who is known for her witty humor, warned Akshay Kumar that he will not be a part of her next production. The actor was quick to apologize to his wife and gave her the due credit of the film.

It all started when Akshay Kumar tweeted – “It’s been 2 years to #PadMan and I’m glad we managed to push the envelope a little on this taboo subject. This #MenstrualHygieneDay, I hope we move a step closer towards ending period poverty and breaking taboos surrounding menstruation”. To which, Twinkle replied – “Err…. You are definitely not part of my next production! #PadMan”.

Please mere pet pe laat mat maro 🙏🏻 Missed tagging the team. Apologies to my producer, @mrsfunnybones, director #RBalki and the man without whom Padman wouldn’t be made @murugaofficial https://t.co/FbrOBSFLjG — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 28, 2020

Akshay Kumar quickly apologized and tweeted – “Please mere pet pe laat mat maro. Missed tagging the team. Apologies to my producer, @mrsfunnybones, director #RBalki and the man without whom Padman wouldn’t be made @murugaofficial”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay Kumar will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi. The film is awaiting its release as the coronavirus lockdown was announced across the nation.

