EXCLUSIVE: Shahid Kapoor & Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra To Collaborate For A Modern-Day Version On Mahabharat’s Karna?

Riding high on the success of the 2019 romantic-drama Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor will next be seen as a cricketer in Gowtham Tinnanuri’s upcoming sports-drama, Jersey. Even while the actor is yet to wrap up his work on the latter, reports suggest that Shahid might soon collaborate with director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra for their first film together.

In 2019, Mehra had even confirmed to Mumbai Mirror that Shahid and he really want to work with each other. He had further added that the talks are on and they will be able to reach a common point if things fall in place. Koimoi has now learnt that Mehra has approached Shahid Kapoor for a film on Mahabharat’s Karna. “It won’t be a period-drama but will have a contemporary twist to it. Shahid is yet to sign on the dotted line, but the conversation on the subject is on. Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra is also in talks with certain studios to collaborate on the project with him,” informs a source close to the development.

When we reached out to Mehra’s frequent collaborator, writer Kamlesh Pandey, he confirmed that the filmmaker has been wanting to make a film on Mahabharat for a long time. Pandey has earlier written Aks, Rang De Basanti and Delhi-6 for Mehra. “Karna had always been an exciting subject for us, and I had even shared an idea with Rakeysh on it a while ago. However, there are so many other characters from the epic that are also very interesting. So I am not sure which one will be taken forward. This is one of the subjects that we have been toying with, but there are others too,” says Pandey. However, he adds that he has no clue about Shahid Kapoor’s involvement in the film.

Interestingly, Uri: The Surgical Strike director Aditya Dhar is also making an action-based superhero film set in modern times with Vicky Kaushal, tentatively titled The Immortal Ashwatthama.

Koimoi also reached out to Shahid Kapoor and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra but they remained unavailable for comment.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!