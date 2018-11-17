Ajay Devgn’s Iconic Film Singham Gets A Punjabi Tadka!

Ajay Devgn Films, Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Panorama Studios have come together to venture into the Punjabi film industry with an official remake of the 2011 hit Singham starring Ajay Devgn.

The Punjabi remake will star the multi-talented Parmish Verma as the heroic cop and Sonam Bajwa stars in the female lead. The film is presented by Gulshan Kumar (T-Series) & Ajay Devgn and is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, and co-produced by Munish Sahni and Sanjeev Joshi.

For Ajay Devgn in a presenter’s role, this is going back to his roots in many ways. A Punjabi himself and having played the Singham character, this is home turf.

Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series was the first Hindi film studio who made lavish budget Punjabi films back in the day. The studio back in 2002 produced Jee Aayan Nu which was the first high budgeted movie made in Punjabi that became a mega hit was also a movie that welcomed new age Punjabi cinema. They are set to re-enter the industry with Singham’s official remake. T-Series has already given several Hindi film hits like Hindi Medium, Aashiqui 2, Tumhari Sulu, Raid, SKTKS along with umpteen Punjabi singles out of which a couple of them have reached Billboards like Lahore and Made in India by Guru Randhawa.

Head Honcho of T-Series, Bhushan Kumar, says, “Ajay Devgn’s Singham became a box office wonders in Hindi markets. Unlike what is believed, Punjabi films have an audience across the globe. We had previously made couple of films in Punjabi with budgets no one even imagined investing for regional cinema back then. When the decision of producing Punjabi films was done, producing Singham remake was the right call. The audience are going to love it.”

This also marks the first in the Punjabi space for Panorama Studios, the studio behind Raid, Drishyam, Special 26, and the Pyaar Ka Punchnama films.

Abhishek Pathak, Managing Director, Panorama Studios said, “The Singham character played by Ajay Devgn is a household name across the country and Singham the film is one of the most successful franchises in Indian cinema. Punjabi films are big locally and have a large following overseas too. We felt a Punjabi remake with an interesting take on Singham would be the perfect choice for our entry into the Punjab film industry and with the combo of Parmish, Sonam and Director Navaniat Singh we are sure the audience are going to love this entertainer.”

Filming started yesterday, 16th November, 2018.