Ajay Devgn’s HILARIOUS Reply On Fallout With Tanhaji Co-Star Saif Ali Khan: “I Hit Him, Broke His Legs…”

Ajay Devgn who is riding high on the success of his period drama, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, is now coming up in a special role in Sooryavanshi. The film directed by Rohit Shetty stars Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the leads. However, amidst the happy moments, what’s grabbing eyeballs is the rumoured fall out with Saif Ali Khan and the Singham actor is setting the records straight.

It all happened at the Sooryavanshi trailer launch held in the city yesterday. The event was attended by the entire crew including Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh along with director Rohit Shetty and co-producer Karan Johar. At the event, Ajay was asked about the rumoured fall out with Saif Ali Khan, and whether the reports are true.

To this, the actor gave a befitting reply as, “Bohot naraaz tha, uske ghar gaya, usko maine bohot maara. Tange tod di uski, ab chal nahi sakta. Ye sab jo khabre pata nahi aapko kaha se milti hai, toh mai kya kahu?”

(I was very upset. I went to his house, I hit him a lot. In fact, I broke his legs and he cannot walk anymore. I don’t know where you hear such news, what do I say about it?)

Meanwhile, the Sooryavanshi trailer witnesses Ranveer’s character being introduced with the dialogue that reads, “ye kaam toh bas ek kamina kar sakta hai”. While it was one of those punches that audiences cracked upto, a reporter went onto ask Ranveer Singh, “Alike the trailer, do you accept that you are the most ‘kamina’ amongst your fraternity?”

To this, Khiladi Kumar interrupted and bashed the journalist saying, “Wo fraternity ki baat hai, ye film ki baat hai. Ye bohot galat hai jo aapne kaha. Wo mai aapse kahunga ki aapne bohot galat tarike se sawaal kia hai, wo film ke andar dialogue hai na ki fraternity ka dialogue hai. Mai aapse request karunga ki aisa na puche”

(You are talking about a fraternity, we’re talking about a film here. Whatever you have said is really wrong. I’d like to tell you that you’ve asked a very demeaning question, kindly don’t do that.)

