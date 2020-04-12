Ajay Devgn SLAMS People For Beating Doctors Amid Lockdown, Calls Them ‘Insensitive & Worst Criminals’

Bollywood star Ajay Devgn has come out and condemned the people attacking doctors during COVID-19 outbreak in India.

The talented star took to Twitter and wrote a hard-hitting message which read as saying, “DISGUSTED & ANGRY to read reports of “educated” persons attacking doctors in their neighbourhood on baseless assumptions. Such insensitive people are the worst criminals#StaySafeStayHome #IndiaFightsCorona”

DISGUSTED & ANGRY to read reports of “educated” persons attacking doctors in their neighbourhood on baseless assumptions. Such insensitive people are the worst criminals😡#StaySafeStayHome #IndiaFightsCorona — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) April 12, 2020

Fans came in support of Ajay’s tweet immediately after he posted it.

While India has been one of the less affected countries with Coronavirus outbreak and the credit for this goes to a timely lockdown announcement, we as a society have shown our worst side all this while. To protect themselves from the infection, people have harassed other COVID-19 patients and even doctors.

There have been numerous reports of people and even policemen beating doctors for being out of the home while they were just performing their duty.

Meanwhile, Ajay was last seen in Om Raut directorial, Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero. The film with a business of 279.50 crores proved to be the biggest hit of 2020.

He will be next seen in films like Maidaan, Bhuj: The Pride Of India, Golmaal 5, RRR & Singham 3.

Recently Ajay also appreciated Mumbai Police for their efforts amid the lockdown. For his tweet, Mumbai Police also gave him a witty reply which read as saying, “Dear ‘Singham’,

Just doing what ‘Khakee’ is supposed to do to ensure that things return to how they were – ‘Once upon a time in Mumbai’! #TakingOnCorona”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!