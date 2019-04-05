Ajay Devgn Is The ONLY Actor To Hold This Box Office Record!

Ajay Devgn is surely one of the biggest crowd pullers in Hindi film industry. Especially, his last release Total Dhamaal scored well amongst the audience and at the box office, despite receiving negative feedback from the critics.

Ajay Devgn, who turned 51 this week, has donned several hats apart from just being an actor. Way back in 2000, the actor turned producer for Raju Chacha and since then he is being associated with several successful affairs. Especially the collaboration with Rohit Shetty has yielded some huge box office successes like Bol Bachchan and Singham Returns.

Other than his long streak of 100 crores movies as an actor, Ajay Devgn has an interesting achievement to boast of. He is the only one to deliver a 100 crore movie as an actor and director as well. Shivaay released during Diwali crossed the celebrated mark despite a clash with Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Bollywood’s Singham made a directorial debut with U Me Aur Hum (2008), which tanked miserably at the box office.

Speaking about the upcoming projects, Ajay is jam-packed with some exciting projects in the kitty. He will be seen next in romantic-comedy De De Pyaar along with Rakul Preet Singh and Tabu. Also, his ambitious project Tanhaji based on the legendary Maratha warrior, Tanaji Malusare, to see its arrival in January, next year. Other releases include SS Rajamouli’s periodic action extravaganza RRR, which marks his blockbuster collaboration with NTR Jr., Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt.

