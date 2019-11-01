Ajay Devgn Doesn’t Want To Be A Part Of Sanjay Leela Bhansali & Ranveer Singh’s Baiju Bawra?

Sanjay Leela Bhansali has been headlining the news for the many projects that he has been working on. He first came into news for Inshallah, which later got shelved and then was in talks for Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt. Now his other project Baiju Bawra has become the topic of discussion. The filmmaker is said to have approached Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh for the lead roles in the film but Ajay is not very keen on being a part of it.

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, sources have revealed that Bhansali has offered the parts of the jealous mentor and his pupil to Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh respectively. While Ranveer is fine with playing the passionate musical prodigy Baiju, Devgn apparently has reservations about playing the legendary Tansen.

“In Vipul Shah’s London Dreams in 2009, Devgn played the jealous musician who feels threatened by his friend Salman Khan’s talent. Devgn is not keen to be seen in the space again,” informed the source.

For the unversed, SLB’s Baiju Bawra is a remake of the 1952 classic with the same name. The film revolves around the musical legend Tansen and his protégée Baiju, who outdoes his mentor thereby incurring his mentor’s jealous wrath. In the 1952 film, Surendra had played Tansen and Bharat Bhushan had played Baiju. Interestingly, the Oscar-winning Hollywood film Amadeus is also based on the same storyline.

The challenge for Sanjay Bhansali will be to create the same magic that Naushad’s monumental score did in Baiju Bawra and get in two talented actors to essay the roles. The original film had imperishable classic songs like ‘Tu Ganga Mauj Main Jamuna Ka Dhara’, ‘Oh Duniya Ke Rakhwale’, ‘Man Tarpat Hari Darshan Ko Aaj’ and ‘Bachpan Ki Mohabbat Ko’.

