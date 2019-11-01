 When New York Cop Refused To Shake Hand With Cuba Gooding Jr

Oscar-winning actor Cuba Gooding Jr. literally ended up on the Walk of Shame on Thursday, when a police detective publicly refused to shake his hand while he was turning himself in at Manhattan District Attorneys Office on sexual misconduct charges.

Gooding Jr. was with his lawyer when he stepped out of his SUV and started walking towards the entrance of the building, according to a report in pagesix.com. The policeman stood near the gate.

Almost playing to the gallery for the benefit of the waiting media, Gooding Jr. stepped towards the building wearing a grin on his lips, and extending a friendly hand towards the police detective.

The lawkeeper, however, ignored the gesture. His right hand remained firmly at his side even as he used his left to direct Gooding Jr. into the building.

Gooding Jr., who won a Best Supporting Actor Oscar for his role in “Jerry Maguire,” was arraigned on Thursday afternoon in Manhattan Supreme Court on charges related to a new victim.

He has been indicted on six counts of forcible touching and sexual abuse by three alleged victims before, who have said the actor groped them while they were partying.

At least a dozen women have accused Gooding Jr. of wrongful behaviour till date.

