After Release Date Issues, Ranveer Singh Starrer ’83 Movie Finds Itself In A New Problem

After Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar & Katrina Kaif in lead, if there’s one film which is very likely to get postponed, it’s Ranveer Singh led ‘83. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film was slated to release on April 10 but due to Coronavirus Pandemic, it’s almost certain that the film will shift to a new release date.

But that’s not the only issue the film is facing right now. It has been learned that the producers of the film think that the film’s duration should be shorter than it actually has turned out to be.

According to the Bollywood Hungama report, the producers of ‘83 are figuring out ways to make the film shorter. A source has been quoted as saying, “’83 is not just about the historic final match of the 1983 Cricket World Cup but also about the entire series. Also, the film focuses not just on Ranveer Singh, who plays Kapil Dev, but on other players and characters connected to the cricketers in some way. As a result, the film has become quite long. However, the producers are happy to see that the film is quite engaging and entertaining.”

Talking further about the issue with length, the source said, “The producers are just figuring out if there’s any way the film’s length can be brought down without making it lose its essence. The shorter the film, the more shows it can have in multiplexes. The makers know they have a very special film in hand and hence want to ensure it looks as appealing to the viewers as possible. And the popular belief in today’s fast-paced time is that a film with shorter length is something that the youngsters prefer.”

’83 movie has been creating waves ever since its announcement. The film has a big star cast and also has Deepika Padukone opposite Ranveer playing the role of Kapil Dev’s wife. However, these issues after issues are only testing our patience.

The posters of the film were released earlier and the trailer was slated to release on March 11. However, it was pushed ahead considering the Coronavirus Scare and uncertainty regarding the release date.

