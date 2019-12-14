After Jayalalithaa, A Biopic On Late Goa CM Manohar Parrikar Is On The Cards!

The trend of biopics is ruling the Bollywood like never before and there’s an interesting line up already in the store to entertain the audience. In recent times, we witnessed several movies based on politicians be it The Accidental Prime Minister based on Dr. Manmohan Singh or PM Narendra Modi based on the current prime minister of India. Kangana Ranaut too is coming up with Thalaivi based on late CM Jayalalithaa. And now, there’s the latest addition to the list as the biopic on late Goa CM Manohar Parrikar is all set to roll.

Go Goa Bollywood Production has gone through all the discussions with Manohar Parrikar’s son Utpal Parrikar and also acquired the rights to make a project on the life of one of the celebrated politicians of the current times.

The makers are planning to release the movie in Hindi and Konkani, on the birth anniversary of late Manohar Parrikar i.e. on 13th December 2020.

Talking about the same, producer Swapnil Shetkar said, “All the achievements as well as the controversies surrounding Parrikar will be shown in the movie. The film will more particularly focus on the life of Parrikar before he became the chief minister for the first time in 2000, the life that many of us are not aware of.”

He also mentioned the release date of the movie by stating, “The biopic would be released on the occasion of birth anniversary of Parrikar on December 13 next year,” reports PTI.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!