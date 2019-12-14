Bhangra Paa Le: Diljit Dosanjh, Riteish Deshmukh Give A Dhamakedaar Shoutout To Sunny Kaushal

RSVP’s latest film ‘Bhangra Paa Le’ has become the talk of the town ever since the trailer was released. The film is based on a dance form with a unique twist of Bhangra as the young audience is demanding more dance-oriented films.

Impressed by Rukshar Dhillon and Sunny Kaushal’s dancing moves and crackling chemistry in the song ‘Kala Joda’ Bollywood celebs Riteish Deshmukh and Diljit Dosanjh gave a shoutout to the actors and the director for the song.

Riteish Deshmukh shared “Congratulations @SnehaTaurani

– looks absolutely cracking

Diljit Dosanjh shared, “#BhangraPaaLe Congratulations 👏🏼”

The film inspired by Shah Khan and Salman Khan’s iconic hit song ‘Bhangra Paa le’ from the film Karan Arjun is already winning the audience. Not only this, to surprise the two superstars leading. The film is based on a dance form with a unique twist of Bhangra as the young audience is demanding more dance-oriented films.air Rukshar Dhillon and Sunny Kaushal also did an impromptu flashmob outside ‘Mannat and ‘Galaxy’

RSVP’s new film is sure to give dancing goals with a complete Punjabi tadka.

Produced by RSVP Bhangra Paa Le is directed by Sneha Taurani starring Sunny Kaushal and Rukhsar Dhillon and will hit the theatres on the 3rd of January 2020.

