After Giving Us A Gem Like Tumbbad, Here’s What Sohum Shah Is Up To Now!

Tumbbad fame Sohum Shah gained quiet some fandom with his fierce and powerful performance in the period horror film.

Not only was Tumbbad a big hit at the box office collection, but also collected some rave reviews. What stood out for most of the critics was the fearless performance delivered by Sohum Shah.

After the epic hit, the actor producer is now all set for yet another interesting project. The versatile actor is currently shooting in Mandawa, Rajasthan. However, he did not disclose what exactly is he shooting for and gave a hint on how the project is going to be ‘something really interesting.’ Sohum also added that its one of his best shoots as the setting is near his hometown in Rajasthan.

He took his social media to share an adorable click captioning it with, “Shooting for something really interesting today at Mandawa, Rajasthan. Best shoots are those where you are close to home 😊 #SetLife #WaitForIt”

Well, can you guess what is his next project?!

