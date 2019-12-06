After Dating Rohit Sharma, Sofia Hayat Reveals Of Being Looted By Husband

Actress and model Sofia Hayat has stolen the limelight on several occasions, be it her appearance in Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss or confession of dating star cricketer Rohit Sharma. She turns 35 years old today and she recently made a revelation about being looted by her husband.

According to some reports, after breaking up with Rohit Sharma in 2016, she recently married her boyfriend, who ended up cheating her and taking away all her money.

Meanwhile, she opened up about her personal life including Rohit Sharma in an interview with SpotboyE. “I met him in a club in London. I was celebrating the wrap of a movie I had done. I was dancing when a friend of mine from the movie’s set introduced us. My friend told me ‘he is Rohit Sharma’ but I really didn’t know as I don’t see cricket much. Anyway, we got talking to each other and soon moved over to a quieter place in the club. It went pretty quickly from there. He kissed me. It was pretty nice. After that, we danced together.”

Sofia also revealed of meeting Rohit at his place or hotel, to spend quality time with him.

“He was a nice, sweet guy. We were two individuals enjoying each other’s company and intimacy. We spoke a lot about how fans react if you don’t play well. He was quite sensitive to reactions from fans directed towards not just himself but even me. He was quite protective. The media had got the whiff of us, because I think we were spotted in hotels and rooms. Someone must have tipped off the media. My manager spoke to me about all that was happening and I remember telling him that I didn’t want to go public because I wanted to respect the relationship.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!