Producer Ekta Kapoor has welcomed her first child, a boy, via surrogacy, says a media report. Bollywood celebrities like Nimrat Kaur and Hansal Mehta welcomed her to “parenthood”.

According to the report in Mumbai Mirror, she became a mother on January 27.

As soon as the news came out on Thursday, celebrities and fans took to Twitter to wish Ekta Kapoor for the new chapter in her life.

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta tweeted: “Many congratulations and lots of love dearest Ekta Kapoor. Welcome to parenthood and joy.

Actress Nimrat Kaur also congratulated Ekta Kapoor, who has backed hit TV shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki and Naagin.

“Wishing you all the love and the most amazing adventures ever,” Nimrat Kaur, who starred in Ekta Kapoor’s web series The Test Case, posted on Twitter.

Huge congratulations @ektaravikapoor on this brand new chapter in your life…wishing you all the love and the most amazing adventures ever !! ♥️🤗😘 — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) January 31, 2019

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta found the news of the producer becoming a mother “the most heartening news this morning. Many congratulations Ekta. Welcome to the world and joy of parenting. God bless your baby with good health and lots of ‘masti'”.

Ekta Kapoor’s brother and actor Tusshar Kapoor too had welcomed his son Laksshya via surrogacy in 2016.

