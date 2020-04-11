After AR Rahman & Prasoon Joshi, Mohit Chauhan Reacts To Tanishk Bagchi’s Masakali 2.0

Original Masakali singer Mohit Suri has come out and has shown his anger over the recreated version of the song by Tanishk Bagchi for T-Series.

Talking about the same Mohit has said that the song doesn’t even appear like Masakali so the makers could’ve named it something else.

The singer told PTI, “I heard the song. But it doesn’t sound like Masakali. So they could’ve called it something else. But to say it’s Masakali and then ride on the name of the song to make something else… If you make a new Sholay and then add anything to it, it ruins the experience of the original.”

Talking about how it feels bad because the remix got instant recognition, he further added, “It got instant recognition. So it feels bad. Rahman sir is a quiet person, he doesn’t say much but he’s been also showing his disapproval, even Prasoon has been talking about it. And from what I came across on social media, even people aren’t really liking it.”

Talking about how the remixes are turning up to be a herd mentality, Tanishk said, “It (recreations) has been happening for too long and it’s too much now. Initially, it wasn’t as much, then some worked and you felt, ok, good, these clicked but now it has become a heard mentality. There are remixes of remixes now. I don’t know if there’s a dearth of creativity which why people are piggy-backing on songs, or if there’s a business angle for the labels. But I feel ultimately the creator should have control over where the song is going. Because it’s in public and everyone can hear it. If you want to do something with it, contact the original people and see if you can get it.

T-Series and Tanishk Bagchi’s latest remix Masakali 2.0 has got huge outrage from the audience and industry people. The music company and Tanishk have got criticism for remixing several iconic songs before but this time it’s different because the AR Rahman composed song has a special place in the hearts of people. The original one from the film Delhi 6 was beautifully picturised on Sonam Kapoor and the remix has been picturised on Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria.

The legendary music director himself struggled to control his anger before and it reflected from his couple of social media posts lately. Even lyricist Prasoon Joshi showed his displeasure over the remix.

Tanishk’s earlier remixes are Dheeme Dheeme, O Saaki Saaki, Tamma Tamma, Mere Rashke Qamar, Muqabla, Dilbar and more.

