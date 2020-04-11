Is Karisma Kapoor’s Daughter Samaira Kapoor All Set For Her Bollywood Debut, Here’s What The Actress Says

Karisma Kapoor is a big hit on Instagram thanks to the regular updates she keeps on sharing with her fans. Karisma who is a mother of two kids Samaira Kapoor & Kiaan Kapoor often posts pictures with them and her fans love them.

Karisma who recently made her digital debut with Zee5 show Mentalhood has opened up about her 15-years-old daughter’s Bollywood plans. Once a big Bollywood star herself, Karisma says that Samaira is still in school learning the process of filmmaking.

Talking to SpotboyeE about whether her daughter will soon enter Bollywood, Karisma said, “That’s not true. My daughter and her group of friends are interested in films through all aspects of movies, so whether it will be behind the scenes or in front of the camera I still do not know. They are just experimenting now and learning the ropes. So right now there are no such plans per se. Above all, Samaira is very young and still in school. This whole project is like an extra-curricular activity.”

Karisma also said that Samaira’s career is her choice and she will support her in whatever she chooses. “I do back my children in their decisions. My philosophy is ‘believe in yourself and do things which make you happy.” she added.

Well, we are sure Karisma Kapoor is surely rocking her Motherhood goals!

Recently Karisma posted a rare throwback picture from her childhood on Instagram. In the frame, Karisma and Kareena are seen with their late grandfather, Bollywood showman Raj Kapoor, and cousin, actor Ranbir Kapoor. Ranbir’s elder sister Riddhima and Raj Kapoor’s wife, late Krishna Raj Kapoor, are also seen in the photograph.

The picture received adorable reactions from many Industry friends. Even Alia Bhatt who is currently dating Ranbir posted several heart emoticons as a comment.

