After Anurag Kashyap Asks PM Narendra Modi About His Daughter Receiving Threats, Ashoke Pandit Alleges Him For Photoshopping

Filmmakers Anurag Kashyap and Ashoke Pandit had a verbal fight on Twitter after the latter alleged the former for spreading lies against Modi followers and photoshopping a Twitter handle.

It so happened that Anurag Kashyap asked Narendra Modi how to deal with his followers who threaten his daughter on Instagram. Anurag took to Twitter and shared the snapshot of the threatening comment his daughter received from a Modi follower on Instagram. Along with the snapshot, he wrote-

“Dear @narendramodi sir. Congratulations on your victory and thank you for the message of inclusiveness. Sir please also tell us how do we deal with these followers of yours who celebrate your victory by threatening my daughter with messages like this for me being your dissenter.”

An angry Ashoke Pandit alleged Anurag for lying and photoshopping the comment. He wrote, “This twitter handle seems to be photoshopped because it doesn’t exist. Seems to be created by an #UrbanNaxal to give an opportunity to somebody to abuse #Modi when the entire World is happy.”

In another tweet, he wrote, “If it’s true dn I am of d opinion,that ds act shud not be just condemned bt tackled. Similar thing hd hppnd with my dgthr, I md a police complaint regarding d miscreant and didn’t helplessly crib to d PM bcoz for me, my daughter’s dignity and safety meant more dn my politics.”

His angry reaction irked Anurag Kashyap and he replied him with some strong words. Anurag wrote, “Search for it on Instagram not on twitter you moron .. this is my daughter getting a threat asshole ..”

That escalated further as Ashoke Pandit tried to shut him down and also suggested him to lodge a complaint with the police if anything like this has happened. Ashoke wrote, “Mind your language Mr. Kashyap. Read my very next tweet on the thread – https://twitter.com/ashokepandit/status/1131627083669446658?s=21 …

Let’s file a complaint with the police and get him arrested than asking the PM what to do. I am sure you know that law enforcing agencies exist in this country of ours.”

In his next tweet, he shared the snapshot of a message received from Anurag Kashyap. His tweet read as, “@anuragkashyap72 Clearly U r under shock after today’s election results. Drunk texting me abuses, tagging the wrong person on Twitter… please pass the joint quicker.

Also tagging @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice so they can track ‘chowkidar_ramsanghi_’ and take action.”

Well, we hope they get the matter sorted out soon; the matter of online threatening and the differences between them.

