Arjun Kapoor On Emotional Trauma Faced Because Of Social Media: “We Are Soft targets, We Give You Publicity”

Arjun Kapoor starrer India’s Most Wanted released today, and it has got a fair start at the box office. The reviews are mixed – but almost everyone is praising Arjun’s decent approach to his role Prabhat in the film.

The movie’s plot revolves around 5 men trying to catch India’s own Osama who is responsible for 400 deaths in the country. The movie is based on a real story and is directed by Raj Kumar Gupta. Movie’s music was composed by Amit Trivedi which deserves a shoutout for the wonderful soundtrack apart from the spectacular acting by the cast.

In a recent interview with a popular entertainment portal, Bollywood Hungama; Arjun Kapoor spoke about a lot of things apart from the movie. His personal life, family and how he has become a doting brother after the demise of late Sridevi to Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. He also spoke about the cons that come with social media and said, “Honestly, it would make our lives so much simpler. We can talk about anything under the sun without thinking of our family and the repercussions they would have to face.”

He further said, “Today it is not about us, we will somehow handle ourselves. What happens is you get troubled through various different ways and today through social media the emotional trauma and torture that our families have to go through who are also part of the social spectrum and it is unfair. You asked for an opinion because you feel we have an opinion we share it and we get castrated. Nobody castrates the people that are doing wrong you want to castrate the person that has an opinion on the person doing wrong. Because we are soft targets, we give you publicity. We create a certain amount of noise, if you attack us we can talk about it. But if we say something nice, it gets suppressed. So yes, it needs to be controlled but that has to come from the top. If the freedom of speech is part of our constitution and if we’re a democratic country; then, nobody should be scared to give an opinion.”

We couldn’t agree less with Arjun here!

