After Akshay Kumar & Others, Hrithik Roshan Is Creating Awareness To Fight Coronavirus With THESE Simple Steps

Although the entire country has been stormed by the spread of coronavirus, sensible citizens and the government are showing solidarity in putting up a fight against the pandemic. Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Rohit Shetty and Akshay Kumar played their part by urging the fans to stay at home and cooperate with the government. Now joining the list of such responsible figures is none other than Hrithik Roshan.

Hrithik Roshan took to Twitter and shared a video in which he is explaining the simple steps to follow, in order to curb the spread of coronavirus’ spread. He mentioned measures like social distancing and hygiene. He also suggested using technology for staying close with loved ones.

Check out the video below:

Help stop the spread. There are simple steps to be followed . ये हम सबकी ज़िम्मेदारी है। #COVIDー19 #StayHomeIndia pic.twitter.com/v0jZth8xF1 — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) March 24, 2020

Meanwhile, amid the coronavirus outbreak, recently Hrithik Roshan appealed to the public to avoid travelling, especially by train.

Retweeting Ministry of Railways’ tweet, Hrithik wrote: “It is seen that many people are still using the train and railway station. I would like to request people not to do this. Don’t travel by train right now unless absolutely necessary.”

“Do not put yourself and your co-passengers at risk. The government is taking proactive steps. Support them,” he further said.

On March 21, the Ministry of Railways shared that it has “found some cases of coronavirus infected passengers in trains which makes train travel risky”.

